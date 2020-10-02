Short Interest in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Grows By 21.0%

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 4,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Enerplus by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 321,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 16,471.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

ERF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,369. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $411.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.97. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 93.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.0076 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

