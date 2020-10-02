Short Interest in FreeSeas Inc (OTCMKTS:FREEF) Drops By 14.2%

FreeSeas Inc (OTCMKTS:FREEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FREEF remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 3,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,803. FreeSeas has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get FreeSeas alerts:

About FreeSeas

FreeSeas Inc, a drybulk shipping company, engages in the transportation of drybulk cargoes. The company transports various drybulk commodities, including iron ore, grain, and coal, as well as bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar, and rice. It owns and operates a handysize dry bulk carrier.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for FreeSeas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreeSeas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.