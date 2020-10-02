Short Interest in FreeSeas Inc (OTCMKTS:FREEF) Drops By 14.2%

FreeSeas Inc (OTCMKTS:FREEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FREEF remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 3,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,803. FreeSeas has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About FreeSeas
