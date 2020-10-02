Short Interest in Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Decreases By 16.1%

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,781,500 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 2,124,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.8 days.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,340. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNLPF shares. Panmure Gordon raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.