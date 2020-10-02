Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Expands By 21.1%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FUJIY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,869. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares alerts:

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, analysts predict that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.