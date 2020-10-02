Short Interest in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Declines By 12.5%

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 6,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 18.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $191,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $421,300. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,093,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 331,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GPRE traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $15.76. 295,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,815. The company has a market cap of $561.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $417.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. ValuEngine cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

