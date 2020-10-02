Short Interest in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expands By 22.4%

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 102.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 11.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 378,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.88. 1,085,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit