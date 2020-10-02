Short Interest in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expands By 22.4%

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 102.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 11.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 378,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.88. 1,085,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.