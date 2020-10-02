Short Interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Rises By 21.5%

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 517,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,576. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.77.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 60,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 535,039 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

