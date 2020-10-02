Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Rises By 23.1%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 150,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INDY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.06. 7,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,094. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $39.49.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

