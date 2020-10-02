Short Interest in MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Drops By 22.2%

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MONDI PLC/ADR stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

Get MONDI PLC/ADR alerts:

MONDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MONDI PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MONDI PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MONDI PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for MONDI PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MONDI PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.