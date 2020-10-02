Short Interest in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Expands By 16.9%

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,400 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 645,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

NXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,736.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 324.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXRT stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $45.24. 114,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,400. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 62.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

