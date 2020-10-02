Short Interest in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Expands By 16.9%

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,400 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 645,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

NXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,736.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 324.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXRT stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $45.24. 114,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,400. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 62.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit