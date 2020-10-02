Short Interest in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Rises By 24.5%

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SOL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 992,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,038. The company has a market cap of $82.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ReneSola in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

