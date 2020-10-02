Short Interest in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Rises By 16.8%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,610,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 11,650,000 shares. Approximately 25.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

RAD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 3,048,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,770. Rite Aid has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $527.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 132.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 116.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after buying an additional 34,028 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 4,539.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 445,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

