Short Interest in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Rises By 16.0%

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,700 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 173,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 78,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,862. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01. The company has a market cap of $444.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.28 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vectrus by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after buying an additional 135,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vectrus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Vectrus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vectrus by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 66,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vectrus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

