Short Interest in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Expands By 23.0%

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,290,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSLR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vivint Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other news, major shareholder 313 Acquisition Llc sold 11,627,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $250,000,000.50. Also, Director Joseph S. Tibbetts, Jr. sold 53,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,341,203.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,504,751 shares of company stock worth $274,174,007 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSLR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 811.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vivint Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vivint Solar by 58.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Vivint Solar by 98.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSLR traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.02. 6,000,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,023. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. Vivint Solar has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $106.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 186.43% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

