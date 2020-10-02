Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
GCTAY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,726. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $5.76.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.