Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GCTAY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,726. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

