SingularDTV (SNGLS) Trading 20.3% Lower This Week

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $165,402.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $552.55 or 0.05234941 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00058106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00033420 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SNGLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

