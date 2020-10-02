SingularityNET Price Tops $0.0428 (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Kucoin, Binance and Tidex. SingularityNET has a market cap of $36.49 million and $1.23 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00258137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00087630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.01517034 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00173741 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,948,187 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Liqui, IDEX, Tidex, DragonEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

