SnowGem (XSG) Market Cap Reaches $991,280.15

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $991,280.15 and $146,210.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002354 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 28,860,760 coins and its circulating supply is 28,783,668 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

