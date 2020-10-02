SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOUHY. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale began coverage on SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

SOUTH32 LTD/S stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

