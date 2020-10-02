SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:GLD) versus Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Head to Head Analysis

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) and SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:GLD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gain Capital and SPDR Gold Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gain Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 SPDR Gold Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gain Capital presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Gain Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gain Capital is more favorable than SPDR Gold Shares.

Profitability

This table compares Gain Capital and SPDR Gold Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gain Capital 14.34% 31.81% 6.45% SPDR Gold Shares N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Gain Capital has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPDR Gold Shares has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gain Capital and SPDR Gold Shares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gain Capital $233.90 million 0.98 -$60.76 million ($0.95) -6.36 SPDR Gold Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SPDR Gold Shares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gain Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of Gain Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of SPDR Gold Shares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Gain Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gain Capital beats SPDR Gold Shares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex. It provides services to retail customers through FOREX.com and Cityindex.com, as well as through brokers and white label partners. The company offers execution and risk management services for exchange-traded futures and futures options on the United States and European futures and options exchanges; and online trading services. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

