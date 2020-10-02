Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,200 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 284,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,841. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $55.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $312,373.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $31,897.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,467.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,104 shares of company stock worth $1,892,342. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, CL King raised Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

