Starbase Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,520.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Starbase has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $309,005.18 and approximately $3,520.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00044108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $553.80 or 0.05236444 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009455 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00058054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00033415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

