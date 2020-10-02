Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Update

Oct 2nd, 2020

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 608,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,183.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,800. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $844,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Cliffwater LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,584. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $172.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCM. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

