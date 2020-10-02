Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,110 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,522 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 6,240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,862,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,949,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $196,108,000 after buying an additional 1,652,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,982,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,151,000 after buying an additional 733,619 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,567,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,446,000 after acquiring an additional 676,636 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 61.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,734,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 662,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NOV stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $8.49. 97,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National-Oilwell Varco has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. ValuEngine downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.