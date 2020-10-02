Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 13,347 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average volume of 4,766 call options.

BBD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 1,659,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,409,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 87.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,192,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,419 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,761,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,392 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 13.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,543,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,382 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 9,067,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,350 shares during the period. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

