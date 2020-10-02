Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,489 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,456% compared to the average daily volume of 70 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,692,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 778,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 341,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 143,194 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 807,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 99,158 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 580,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 98,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

TITN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 2,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,089. The company has a market cap of $308.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

