Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Canadian Solar Call Options (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 11,955 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average daily volume of 4,122 call options.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,251. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 18.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSIQ. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

