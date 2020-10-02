Storm (STORM) Reaches Market Cap of $17.96 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Storm token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Coinnest. Storm has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Storm has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Storm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00257997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00087223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.01523426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00170978 BTC.

About Storm

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinnest, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Radar Relay, WazirX, YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinrail, Bitbns and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.