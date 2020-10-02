SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $896.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce $896.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $786.80 million. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $814.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total value of $282,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,930.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total transaction of $455,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,569.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,023. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.34. 5,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,628. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.14.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

