Swarm City Reaches Market Cap of $528,873.87 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a total market cap of $528,873.87 and approximately $7,135.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00044029 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $555.33 or 0.05263763 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009480 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057832 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

SWT is a token. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

