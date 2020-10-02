SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its fourth quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.68-3.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45-6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.68-$3.93 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.86.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.79. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $635,861.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,243.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total transaction of $577,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,987 shares of company stock worth $4,729,703. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

