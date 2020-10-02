TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $472,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,844.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $206,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,962 shares of company stock worth $23,041,759. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 56.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,782 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 15.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 45.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.60. 166,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,424. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.