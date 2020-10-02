Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TIIAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of TIIAY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 674,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,547. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

