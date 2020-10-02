TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Get TELIA Co A B/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS TLSNY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.05. 22,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.31. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9.12.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. TELIA Co A B/ADR had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that TELIA Co A B/ADR will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELIA Co A B/ADR

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for TELIA Co A B/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELIA Co A B/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.