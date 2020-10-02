TerraKRW (KRT) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $73.95 million and $1,138.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00256356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00086375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.01521345 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00170590 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 87,046,860,064 coins and its circulating supply is 87,046,130,956 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

