Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Purchases C$20,131.40 in Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,131.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,356,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,116,046.18.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 72,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,618.00.

On Friday, September 25th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 30,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells bought 50,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.

On Monday, September 21st, William Paul Wells Wells bought 25,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Friday, September 18th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 59,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,350.00.

On Monday, September 14th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 80,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00.

On Friday, September 11th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 120,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 39,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,691.45.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

