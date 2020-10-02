Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.87. Tetra Tech reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEK. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,179. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $99.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 69,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $6,453,193.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,740,862.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

