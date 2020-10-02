Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE TMO traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.06. 949,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,723. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $452.68. The company has a market capitalization of $172.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.11 and its 200-day moving average is $366.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.93.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,898,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

