Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.40 EPS

Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (4) (($0.05)) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of TILS stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 135.50 ($1.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,199. The stock has a market cap of $259.40 million and a PE ratio of -19.93. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12-month low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.12.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

