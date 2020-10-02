Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.40 EPS

Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (4) (($0.05)) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of TILS stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 135.50 ($1.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,199. The stock has a market cap of $259.40 million and a PE ratio of -19.93. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12-month low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.12.
Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile
