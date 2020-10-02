Traders Buy High Volume of Alerian MLP ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,652 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,892 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 94,477 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 713,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 209,954 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 179,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 111,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 38,675 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 49,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,090. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.