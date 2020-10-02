Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.21) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:TRAF traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 0.15 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 13,427,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,241,262. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.14. Trafalgar Property Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.30 ($0.00). The stock has a market cap of $2.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25.

About Trafalgar Property Group

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. It undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

