Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 16% against the dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $373,721.19 and approximately $2.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00046117 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,498.83 or 0.99921765 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001635 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000715 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00152786 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.