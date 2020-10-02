TROY (TROY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.08 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One TROY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a total market cap of $26.28 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TROY has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00257220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00086883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.40 or 0.01529642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00171015 BTC.

About TROY

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,892,089,094 tokens. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade

