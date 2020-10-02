Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,223. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,970,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,806,000 after buying an additional 308,263 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,058,000 after purchasing an additional 217,299 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,428,000 after purchasing an additional 387,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 996.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 40.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,099,000 after purchasing an additional 783,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

