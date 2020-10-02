UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

UCB stock remained flat at $$116.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UCB has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $131.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.47.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

