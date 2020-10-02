Unisys Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,757 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the typical volume of 475 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 4,616.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 68.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 22.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unisys stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 2,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,391. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $438.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.27 million. Unisys had a net margin of 37.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

