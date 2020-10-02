Utrust (UTK) Price Tops $0.17

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Utrust token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001566 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $74.38 million and $11.94 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00044067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.44 or 0.05226287 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009478 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00058260 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00033395 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

