Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0508 on Major Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Velas has a total market capitalization of $71.64 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,096,815,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,411,632,215 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

