VeriME (VME) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $145.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One VeriME token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. VeriME has a market cap of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.00 or 0.05254148 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00057636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME (VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

