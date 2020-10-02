Viacoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $75,525.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $75,525.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001636 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00425690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,171,169 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

